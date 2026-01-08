Gilgeous-Alexander logged 46 points (14-26 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 17-19 FT), six assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block over 42 minutes during the Thunder's 129-125 overtime win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

The reigning MVP put the Thunder on his back down the stretch. Gilgeous-Alexander beat the buzzer to send the game to overtime and scored 17 of his game-high 46 points in the fourth quarter and OT, and his 119 clutch points across 15 games leads the NBA this season, per Nick Crain of Forbes.com. Gilgeous-Alexander also attempted double-digit free throws for the first time since Dec. 5, and his 17 made free throws were his most in a game since Oct. 23 against the Pacers (23). Through the first four games of January, he has averaged 30.5 points, 6.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 33.8 minutes per game.