Gilgeous-Alexander posted 21 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two steals, one assist, one rebound and one block during Tuesday's loss to the Bulls.

Although recording at least 21 points for a fourth straight matchup, the guard's fine offensive play was overshadowed by his poor performance of taking care of the basketball, as Gilgeous-Alexander totaled a career-worst eight turnovers and finished with a dismal minus-36 in point differential. Also surprisingly, this was Gilgeous-Alexander's first outing since Jan. 29 in which he didn't drain a three. The Kentucky product will look to bounce back Thursday against the Hawks.