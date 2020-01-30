Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 120-100 victory over the Kings.

Gilgeous-Alexander was fantastic once again Wednesday, continuing to shine in what has been a tremendous sophomore season. He has been a second-round player over the past month and has the Thunder inside the Western Conference playoff race. Despite lacking a reliable three-point shot, Gilgeous-Alexander has the ability to contribute across the board, in particular on the defensive end of the floor. He has certainly been an amazing addition for the Thunder and his fantasy ceiling appears uncapped at this point.