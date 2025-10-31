Gilgeous-Alexander posted 31 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block across 29 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 win over the Wizards.

The Thunder are now 6-0, due in large part to last season's MYP and his impressive results. Gilgeous-Alexander entered Thursday's game averaging 34,8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots over the first five games of the season. His three-point shot is the only facet of his game that is struggling, averaging only 27.7 percent beyond the arc in the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign.