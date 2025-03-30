Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 33 points (10-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 132-111 win over the Pacers.

Gilgeous-Alexander is having a spectacular season and continues to make a strong case to win the MVP award once the regular season comes to an end. This was his 47th game of the season with at least 30 points, as well as his 17th straight one with at least 25, and the 67th consecutive one with 20 or more points. The star floor general is doing more than just scoring, though. He's averaging a robust line of 34.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game since the All-Star break.