Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Continues productive ways Saturday
Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 125-110 defeat to the Lakers.
SGA struggled in the first half but redeemed himself with a valiant 11 points and four boards in the fourth as part of the Thunder's attempt at a comeback. OKC may not have won, but the sophomore can at least be proud of his recent production, 22 points and 6.9 rebounds averaged through his last eight games. The 21-year-old will look to continue his run form on Monday against Minnesota, a team he scored 29 points past a month ago on Dec. 6.
