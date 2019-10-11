Gilgeous-Alexander ended with 18 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 110-84 preseason victory over the New Zealand Breakers.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to help his fantasy stock with another impressive performance Thursday. There has been a lot of hype around the sophomore and that shows no signs of slowing down. He is going to start alongside Chris Paul and should see upwards of 30 minutes on a regular basis. His ADP is climbing and if you are keen to invest in him, you are likely going to have to spend a mid-round pick in him.