Gilgeous-Alexander produced 35 points (10-26 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 12-13 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been unstoppable in the early stages of the season, averaging 33.3 points, 6.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds over the first nine games. The back-to-back scenario had zero effect on the superstar, and although the team suffered its first loss, the Thunder will continue to rack up wins with last season's MVP at the helm