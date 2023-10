Gilgeous-Alexander ended Wednesday's 124-104 victory over Chicago with 31 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander didn't miss a beat after averaging 31.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game last season. His midrange game looked to be in midseason form, which makes the Thunder dangerous on a nightly basis.