Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Cruises to another 30-point outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander notched 30 points (10-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 121-92 win over the Lakers.
The reigning MVP would have posted even bigger numbers, but he hit the bench to begin the fourth quarter with the Thunder ahead 100-64. Gilgeous-Alexander has dropped at least 30 points in 11 of 13 games to begin the season, averaging 32.5 points, 6.6 assists, 5.2 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.0 steals while leading OKC to a dazzling 12-1 start.
