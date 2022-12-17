Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies due to a low back contusion.
Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a 35-point effort against the Timberwolves on Saturday, but he may not get a chance to follow up on it. Look for the team to clarify his status before the opening tip.
