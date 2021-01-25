Gilgeous-Alexander registered 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Clippers.

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a strong performance against his former team, and while his efforts weren't enough to carry the Thunder to what would've been an upsetting win, at least he paced the team in scoring -- something that has been quite common with him so far. Gilgeous-Alexander is the undisputed offensive leader of the Thunder and his numbers back him up, as he has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last nine games.