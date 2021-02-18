Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) finished with 22 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes Wednesday in the Thunder's 122-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

Gilgeous-Alexander had missed the Thunder's previous four games with a sprained left knee, a longer absence than anticipated based on the initial reports about his injury that surfaced last week. He was at least able to return to action Wednesday with no limitations, as he handled a normal minutes load and turned in a rather typical stat line. Fantasy managers that patiently awaited his return can feel comfortable with activating him.