Gilgeous-Alexander ended Saturday's 143-101 loss to Minnesota in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals with 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block over 28 minutes.

While it would be a stretch to say Gilgeous-Alexander was the one to blame for the team's overall struggles in this blowout loss, there's no question the reigning MVP never got it going Saturday. There have been a few instances where Gilgeous-Alexander has had a fair share of struggles throughout the playoffs, and when that happens, he tends to bounce back relatively quickly. That means he'll aim to turn things around in Game 4 of the series Monday. This performance snapped a streak of five consecutive outings with at least 31 points, and it was also his worst scoring output in the current postseason run.