Gilgeous-Alexander amassed 28 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 126-102 win over the Warriors.

Gilgeous-Alexander needed only three quarters to deliver a game-high 28 points, and he has reached that mark in eight consecutive games. The reigning MVP also dished out a game-best 11 assists, securing his second double-double of the campaign. The superstar continues to impress on both ends of the floor and has tallied multiple steals in three straight games.