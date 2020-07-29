Gilgeous-Alexander registered 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, and three rebounds in only 17 minutes during Tuesday's 131-120 scrimmage win over the Blazers.

Gilgeous-Alexander looked excellent in this final tune-up game, and he approached a double-double despite playing roughly one-and-a-half quarter. He was the Thunder's biggest offensive threat during most of the regular season, and that shouldn't change once the league resumes in the coming days. The second-year guard was averaging a career-best 19.3 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field when play was suspended back in March.