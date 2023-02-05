Gilgeous-Alexander accumulated 42 points (14-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 14-15 FT), six assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 30 minutes during Saturday's 153-121 win over the Rockets.

Though he sat out the entire third quarter while the Thunder entered the final period with a 42-point lead, Gilgeous-Alexander didn't need a full game to deliver a massive stat line. He made quick work of the Rockets early and finished with his first 40-point performance since Dec. 23, when he dropped 44 points against the Pelicans. Recently named a first-time All-Star, Gilgeous-Alexander more than earned his spot in the exhibition by raising his scoring production from 24.5 points per game in 2021-22 to 31.0 in 2022-23 while simultaneously improving his overall efficiency.