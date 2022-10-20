Gilgeous-Alexander ended Wednesday's 115-108 loss to the Timberwolves with 32 points (12-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals over 37 minutes.
Gilgeous-Alexander sat out the preseason due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, but he didn't appear to have any limitations during Wednesday's regular-season opener. Although the Thunder were unable to pick up the win, the 24-year-old led the team in scoring and assists to help keep the game within reach. Despite Gilgeous-Alexander's preseason absence, he seems to be in peak form now that the regular season is underway.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Starting as expected•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Expected to play in opener•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Skips preseason finale•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Sits again Wednesday•