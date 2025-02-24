Gilgeous-Alexander provided 37 points (13-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and three steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 130-123 win over Minnesota.
The Thunder improved to 9-1 in February with Gilgeous-Alexander putting up yet another impressive display. During that stretch, Gilgeous-Alexander has been the third best player in nine-category fantasy leagues with 31.5 points, 7.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers.
