Gilgeous-Alexander exploded for 32 points (12-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 98-97 win over the Raptors.

Gilgeous-Alexander made a massive impact on both ends of the floor, matching his career high in scoring while filling up the stat sheet across every category except blocks. He has gone for exactly 32 in three of the last five games and combined for 48 in the other two, plus he has swiped 10 steals across the last four tilts. At this point it's safe to say Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the better fantasy options at his position even as a 21-year-old sophomore.