Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 106-101 win over the Mavericks.

It's the first double-double of the season for the second-year guard, and only the second of his career. Gilgeous-Alexander ended 2019 on a tear, averaging 26.1 points, 5.7 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.3 threes over his last seven games, and the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft could be emerging as the go-to scorer the Thunder have needed since sending Russell Westbrook to Houston.