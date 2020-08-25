Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists in 44 minutes during Monday's 117-114 Game 4 win against the Rockets.
Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a well-rounded performance while committing just one turnover and logging a game high minute total. After struggling badly in the playoff opener, Gilgeous-Alexander has been excellent and efficient over the last three. The sophomore continues to exceed expectations and will look to rise to the occasion once again during Wednesday's Game 5.
