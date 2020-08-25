Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists in 44 minutes during Monday's 117-114 Game 4 win against the Rockets.

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a well-rounded performance while committing just one turnover and logging a game-high minute total. After struggling badly in the playoff opener, Gilgeous-Alexander has been both productive and efficient over the last three. The sophomore continues to exceed expectations and will look to rise to the occasion once again in Wednesday's Game 5.