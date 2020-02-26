Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 21 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Bulls.

Gilgeous-Alexander continued his strong season, notching his 10th double-double. While he's a good passer, the second-year guard stands out for his ability to grab rebounds out of the backcourt. Among guards, he sits seventh overall in that category with his season-long mark of 6.3 boards per game. In addition, he's offering 19.4 points, 3.3 assists, 1.2 threes and 1.1 steals in 35.5 minutes per contest.