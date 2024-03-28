Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) is doubtful to play Friday against the Suns.

Gilgeous-Alexander missed Wednesday's overtime loss to the Rockets due to a right quadriceps contusion, so it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to tolerate the pain enough to play, or if the Thunder will remain cautious with his recovery process given their position in the standings. If Gilgeous-Alexander ends up being ruled out Friday, then Cason Wallace could remain in the starting lineup.