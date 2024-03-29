Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
As expected, Gilgeous-Alexander has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a second consecutive game. Cason Wallace should draw another start, while Josh Giddey handles more ball-handling responsibilities. Gilgeous-Alexander's next chance to suit up will come Sunday in New York.
