Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) won't play in Friday's game versus the Suns.
Gilgeous-Alexander will miss his first game since Jan. 3 after being downgraded from questionable to out with right ankle soreness. Isaiah Joe and Tre Mann are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Gilgeous-Alexander's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Sacramento.
