Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable to face Utah on Wednesday due to right knee bursitis.
Gilgeous-Alexander was a very late addition to the injury report, and that's usually a big concern in fantasy hoops. The severity of this issue is unclear, but it's possible the Thunder are simply eyeing a maintenance day here for their franchise player. If he's unable to play, the Thunder could lean heavily on Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe.
