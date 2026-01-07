Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable to face Utah on Wednesday due to right knee bursitis.

Gilgeous-Alexander was a very late addition to the injury report, and that's usually a big concern in fantasy hoops. The severity of this issue is unclear, but it's possible the Thunder are simply eyeing a maintenance day here for their franchise player. If he's unable to play, the Thunder could lean heavily on Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe.