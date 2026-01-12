Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 29 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block over 32 minutes during the Thunder's 124-112 win over the Heat on Sunday.

Gilgeous-Alexander was given the green light to return Sunday from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury. His ankle looked fine against Miami, as the reigning MVP led both teams in scoring while finishing with the second-most assists behind Davion Mitchell (10). Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in each of his 38 outings this season, and over his last five appearances he has averaged 30.2 points, 6.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 threes in 33.5 minutes per game.