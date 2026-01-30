Gilgeous-Alexander collected 30 points (12-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander put together a strong showing on the offensive end and has now scored 30 or more points 33 times in 47 appearances so far this season. However, he was unable to single handedly keep his team in the game in the second half, as OKC entered the fourth quarter down by 16, and that deficit only grew down the stretch. Despite a third loss in four games for the Thunder, the reigning MVP continues to play at a high level and provide strong production across the board.