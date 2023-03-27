Gilgeous-Alexander accumulated 31 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 13-15 FT), two rebounds, three assists and four steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Gilgeous-Alexander posted an efficient shooting night and got to the charity stripe with ease. This is the fourth time in 10 March appearances that he's attempted double-digit free throws. Gilgeous-Alexander has now put up 30 or more points in eight of his last 10 matchups.