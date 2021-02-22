Gilgeous-Alexander posted 31 points (9-15 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes in Sunday's 117-101 win over Cleveland.

Gilgeous-Alexander has had plenty of playing time since returning from a knee injury, and he nearly recorded his third double-double of the season Sunday. He led the Thunder in scoring and assists during the comfortable victory over the Cavaliers. The 22-year-old is now averaging 22.3 points and 6.7 assists over 35.0 minutes per game across the past three matchups.