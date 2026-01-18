Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Drops 39 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 39 points (12-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 13-13 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during the Thunder's 122-120 loss to the Heat on Saturday.
It was another high-scoring performance from Gilgeous-Alexander, who has scored at least 30 points while making at least 10 free throws in three of his last five outings. He has scored at least 20 points in 113 consecutive regular-season games, moving him to within 13 games of tying Wilt Chamberlain's record, per The Associated Press. Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 30.5 points, 5.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 threes and 1.1 blocks over 33.9 minutes per game since Jan. 2.
