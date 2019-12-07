Gilgeous-Alexander compiled 29 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 12-12 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 139-127 victory over the Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander took over during the overtime period, scoring nine of his career-high 29 points. After a hot start to the season, Gilgeous-Alexander has cooled off over the past few weeks, although, his peripheral numbers have been consistent enough for his to have standard league value. Performances such as this demonstrate how good he is going to be as soon as he finds some consistency on the offensive end. The buy-low window may have closed after this one and perhaps it is the kickstart he needs moving forward.