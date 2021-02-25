Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 42 points (13-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and a block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Gilgeous-Alexander pulverized his previous career-high scoring mark -- 33 points against the Bulls on Jan. 15 -- and looked absolutely dominant on the offensive end of the court, as he ended with more than 40 percent of the Thunder's total scoring output. The combo guard is firmly entrenched as Oklahoma City's main scoring threat and has scored 20 or more points in six of his last seven appearances, surpassing the 25-point mark in each of his last three contests.