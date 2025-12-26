Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Drops team-high 22 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander amassed 22 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 117-102 loss to the Spurs.
The reigning MVP continues to creep closer to history, scoring at least 20 points for an incredible 104 straight games -- he needs 22 more to tie Wilt Chamberlain's all-time record. Thursday's 22 points actually represented his worst production in December, as Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks on the month.
