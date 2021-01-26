Gilgeous-Alexander posted 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-10 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes Monday in the Thunder's 125-122 win over the Trail Blazers.

A poor showing from the free-throw line hurt Gilgeous-Alexander's overall fantasy value, but considering he shot 79.1 percent from the charity stripe heading into Monday, fantasy managers should just write it off as an off night. More importantly, Gilgeous-Alexander continued to fill it up as a scorer while providing elite efficiency from the field and downtown. Over his last eight games, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 24.0 points on 58.6 percent shooting from the field and 46.4 percent shooting from downtown.