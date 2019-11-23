Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Efficient night in loss
Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 130-127 loss against the Lakers.
Gilgeous-Alexander had been struggling from the field in recent games, shooting 36.8 percent from the field in his previous four contests before this one against the Lakers. Despite the inconsistencies with his shot, GIlgeous-Alexander averages 19.7 points per game while scoring in double digits in every single game this season. That should be enough to place decent upside on him going forward.
