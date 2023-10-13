Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 12 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block across 22 minutes in Thursday's 128-125 preseason loss against the Thunder.

Gilgeous-Alexander's status as the alpha dog on offense for the Thunder is not under question, so he's simply getting minutes and reps before the start of the campaign. He is expected to be one of the most prolific guards in The Association this season, both in fantasy and real life, and he would be a solid first-round pick -- even as high as top five -- in most fantasy formats.