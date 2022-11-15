Gilgeous-Alexander produced 37 points (13-26 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 126-122 loss to the Celtics.

Another game, another stellar performance from one of the best fantasy performers over the first month of the campaign. Gilgeous-Alexander has surpassed the 30-point plateau in four of his last five games and in eight of his previous 10 contests, but he's doing more than just scoring and is filling out the stat sheet on a regular basis with absolute ease. Looking at his last five appearances, the star guard is putting up 33.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 steals across 36.8 minutes per game.