Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 42 points (14-23 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 13-13 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 121-114 loss to the Mavericks.

Gilgeous-Alexander dropped at least 40 points for the second time in the past month, continuing what has been an emphatic start to the season. He is currently the second-ranked player in standard formats, although that has dropped to top-25 over the past week. This small decline is due primarily to a drop in his block numbers, an element of his game that did seem somewhat unsustainable. Moving forward, managers should feel confident in his ability to maintain first-round value, assuming he can remain healthy.