Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 31 points (11-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and five steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 126-106 win over Charlotte.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to score at an MVP-level. The 25-year-old is the only player in the league to record a game with 30 points, five steals and one block this season, and he has done so four times. He is arguably the best two-way guard in the game.