Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle/abdomen) entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Based on his move into the protocols along with the fact that he's been managing a pair of injuries, Gilgeous-Alexander looks on track to sit out both Tuesday as well as Wednesday's game against the Lakers. Gilgeous-Alexander has already missed two straight games with ankle and abdomen injuries, prompting Isaiah Joe to get two consecutive starts. Joe has combined for 52 points in the pair of matchups, so fantasy managers in daily lineup leagues need to take notice.