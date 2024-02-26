Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 36 points (13-23 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 win over the Rockets.

The 25-year-old guard continues to fill up the bucket, scoring at least 30 points for the fifth straight game and delivering more than 20 for the 17th straight contest. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.5 points, 7.4 assists, 5.1 boards, 1.9 steals, 1.5 threes and 1.2 blocks over that latter stretch while shooting 53.9 percent from the floor and a stunning 53.1 percent from beyond the arc.