Gilgeous-Alexander amassed 42 points (11-26 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 15-19 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 124-116 win over the Cavaliers.

Gilgeous-Alexander turned in an efficient effort from three-point range and got to the charity stripe often en route to his second straight 40-plus-point performance. The superstar point guard also led all players in assists, dishing out eight dimes for a second consecutive contest as well. The Thunder should continue to rely heavily on the two-time MVP, as they'll be without Cason Wallace (shoulder) and Jalen Williams (leg) for most, if not all, of the campaign. Additionally, Chet Holmgren (knee) is expected to miss at least eight weeks.