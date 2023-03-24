Gilgeous-Alexander produced 30 points (10-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 27 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 loss to the Clippers.

It would be hard to blame Gilgeous-Alexander if he had a bit of a chip on his shoulder entering Thursday's contest, as he was going up against the team that drafted him -- and subsequently traded him after just one season. The star point guard flashed his standout offensive repertoire against his former club, leading OKC with 30 points on an efficient 10-for-15 mark from the field. Gilgeous-Alexander has evolved into one of the NBA's top scorers over the past few seasons, and he ranks fourth in the league this year with an average of 31.4 points per game.