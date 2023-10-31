Gilgeous-Alexander provided 32 points (11-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 124-112 win over the Pistons.

Aside from ending just one rebound away from a double-double, Gilgeous-Alexander bounced back admirably from his seven-point performance against the Nuggets on Sunday. The star point guard is enjoying a blistering start to the season after racking up at least 30 points in three of his first four appearances while also tallying two double-doubles in that span.