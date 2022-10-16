Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) is expected to suit up on Wednesday against the Timberwolves,Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

After being held out for the entire preseason, Gilgeous-Alexander will finally have the chance to showcase his skills for the season opener. Gilgeous-Alexander put up the best numbers of his career last season, averaging 24.5 points, 5.9 assists and five rebounds per night. Even though the 5th-year guard is the main focal point of this Thunder team, expect him to be on a minutes restriction Wednesday night.