Gilgeous-Alexander (lower leg) is expected to play in the postseason.

Gilgeous-Alexander missed the final three games of the regular season, but the Thunder already had the No. 1 seed locked up, so his absences were likely precautionary. Gilgeous-Alexander is the heavy MVP favorite after averaging 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34.2 minutes per game across 76 regular-season appearances.