Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Explodes for 32 points
Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 points (13-18 FG, 2-2 3PT, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 126-108 win over the Suns.
Gilgeous-Alexander remains one of the most consistent players for the Thunder and he is having a strong December since he is averaging 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, but he has struggled a bit from the field and is making just 30.3 percent from his threes. The second-year guard should remain one of Oklahoma City's most reliable scoring threats Sunday against the Clippers.
